Dubai: The Villa Aurum is the latest Dh100 million home on the Palm, as more investors clamber on board Dubai's super-premium residential property market. Located on the tip of Frond M, it is being brought to market by MState.
The property is being marketed as the "ultimate response" to the pandemic as investors look to new investment options in 'safe haven' cities. The Villa Aurum is part of a collection of five landmark homes, with LW Design Group providing the concept.
The three-storey structure is set on more than 1,300 square metres of land and, of course, comes with a private beach. "With everything that has happened in the past 10 months, and with the new standards and expectations from discerning buyers out there in the market right now, Villa Aurum really does tick all the boxes," said Riccardo Scala, Head of Luxury Sales and Luxury Leasing, Luxury Property.
"The real estate market recovered remarkably fast from the shocking depths it had hit early in 2020, reverting to 2019 levels within the span of two months."