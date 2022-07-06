Dubai: The second of six new Dh100 million plus(the emphasis is on the ‘plus’)villas on the Palm has been launched for sale, in what the developer – Alpago Properties – dubs the ‘Billionaires’ Row’. The villa, located on Frond G, is built as interest in Dubai’s super-luxury homes continues unabated.
It was last month that Alpago launched the firs – the ‘Riva Del Lusso’ - and which has ‘attracted an overwhelming level of attention’. The beachfront property has an enclosed area of 14,000 square feet.
The second – called the ‘Serene Versante’ - was designed by two firms - LW Design & CK architecture interiors. “We are continuing our push to be seen as the first choice for high-end properties in Dubai and worldwide,” said Murat Ayyildiz, founder of Alpago.
The Serene Versante is set on 16,000 square feet, and includes a built-up area of around 17,000 square feet over four levels. It comes with a customized basement that can take in eight cars. Apart from the six bedrooms, there will be a cinema hall and an Infinity pool.