Dubai: Aldar Properties is offering first-time promotions for the first time at 10 of its residential developments in Abu Dhabi, which will allow buyers to tap a 10 per cent discount on unit prices and a 2 per cent waiver on registration fees.

“With a promotion of this scale and magnitude — which is offered for the first and possibly the last time — we want to cater to an even larger audience of customers who are looking to own property in Aldar’s developments,” said Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director — Commercial at Aldar. “We look forward to bringing this exciting promotion to Dubai and offering customers the opportunity to buy at a choice of 10 prime locations in Abu Dhabi”.