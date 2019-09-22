Dubai: Aldar Properties is offering first-time promotions for the first time at 10 of its residential developments in Abu Dhabi, which will allow buyers to tap a 10 per cent discount on unit prices and a 2 per cent waiver on registration fees.
Buyers will also receive other benefits over a 10-year period, including a full waiver on service charges, complimentary home maintenance, and free membership to Yas Island’s theme parks.
“With a promotion of this scale and magnitude — which is offered for the first and possibly the last time — we want to cater to an even larger audience of customers who are looking to own property in Aldar’s developments,” said Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director — Commercial at Aldar. “We look forward to bringing this exciting promotion to Dubai and offering customers the opportunity to buy at a choice of 10 prime locations in Abu Dhabi”.
The offers, available until September 30, apply to units at Nareel, Jawaher, Yas Acres, Alghadeer, Ansam, Meera, The Bridges, Reflection, Lea, and Mamsha Alsaadiyat.