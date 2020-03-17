Easy installment schemes have been introduced, which also applies to schools it operates

Tenants at Aldar communities and commercial properties will be able to pay rents via monthly installments. Aldar has also waived administration fees until the end of the year. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties is rolling out Dh100 million in relief programmes in support of its tenants. Packages will include monthly payment plans to ease their rental commitments until the end of 2020.

This will apply at both its residential and commercial portfolios to help mitigate the COVID-19 fallout. The master-developer is also waiving all administration fees associated with transactions, including transfer fees and late payment fees, through the rest of the year.