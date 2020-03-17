Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties is rolling out Dh100 million in relief programmes in support of its tenants. Packages will include monthly payment plans to ease their rental commitments until the end of 2020.
This will apply at both its residential and commercial portfolios to help mitigate the COVID-19 fallout. The master-developer is also waiving all administration fees associated with transactions, including transfer fees and late payment fees, through the rest of the year.
The packages will also extend to Aldar's education portfolio, with parents of students provided with monthly payment plans for the current academic year to help them with school fees.