It will spread over 87,000 square metres as the industrial zone adds more features

Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) has broken ground for a Truck Plaza, an 87,000 square metre facility offering refueling and rest facilities.

It will include a dedicated Adnoc Distribution service station for trucks, comprising two main canopies and six diesel bay canopies, and a community centre with 275 shaded truck, bus and car parking spaces. The plaza will also house several retail outlets.

“Undertaking this new development and collaborating with Adnoc reflects our commitment towards enhancing Kizad’s attractiveness for both local and global investors,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, acting head of Industrial Zones Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports.

“Kizad Truck Plaza is another important milestone in realising KIZAD’s vision to support all of its customers and the community across Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics supply chain.”

The Plaza, roughly equal to 12 soccer fields, is the latest in a series of developments announced by the industrial zone. These include the upcoming delivery of pre-built modular warehousing units at the Logistics Park Phase 3, which is over 45,730 square metres. Many of the units are pre-booked by businesses for up to 30 years.