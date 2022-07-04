Dubai: The Jubail Island development in Abu Dhabi has launched a new ‘village’ – Ain Al Maha – at the waterfront destination. The release is seen as timely by the developer given that 90 per cent of its inventory to date has been sold.
Set for a Q1-2025 completion date, the new project will include 240 waterfront villas and span 153 hectares. It will be on the southern edge of Jubail Island. To be located alongside an estuary park and a water channel, the village will have ‘premium’ sea-view residences and views of the mangroves on the island.
Jubail Island’s construction is at the 95 per cent mark on infrastructure, while 40 per cent of the villas released are under construction.
“Ain Al Maha village has been carefully designed where we have focused on secluded island living,” said Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of Jubail Island Investment Company. “The estuary park and the water channels will become a prominent landmark of the village, while the enhanced shoreline will provide naturalistic beach frontage.
“The village has been long awaited and we look forward to bringing it to life over the next few months.”
Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by Lead Development, the Dh10 billion Jubail Island will feature six residential villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.