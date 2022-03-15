Dubai: One of the UAE’s biggest real estate investment companies, Alpha Dhabi, pulled out a ‘record’ net profit of Dh5.2 billion for 2021, a substantial increase on the Dh218 million the year before. The latest numbers were built on revenues touching Dh18.8 billion (Dh3.8 billion in 2020), as Alpha Dhabi gained from a series of strategic deal-making, including being one of the biggest shareholders in Aldar Properties.
The company is now planning to make a push outside of the UAE as well, with Egypt a prime candidate. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO, said: "Alpha Dhabi’s record profit performance continues to show the resilience and strength of our platform. Our growth plans are underpinned by a solid pipeline of investment opportunities across our core sectors and a measured approach, which leave us strongly positioned to deploy capital effectively in the pursuit of building scale and enhancing diversification across our growing portfolio.”
A more recent investment was in another Abu Dhabi entity, Al Qudra Holding.
Alpha Dhabi’s gameplan
The investment strategy will lock in on established operations that generate income and are ‘value-accretive’ to the company’s portfolio. The blueprint for such investments will be what Alpha Dhabi achieved with Aldar.
“Alpha Dhabi will continue to invest in businesses that have a solid track record, foster innovation, are disruptive in nature and complement Alpha Dhabi’s existing portfolio companies,” a statement said. "With significant momentum garnered through 2021 and a robust liquidity position, Alpha Dhabi remains focused on its expansion plans across core sectors including construction, real estate, healthcare, hospitality and petrochemicals."
The scale of our portfolio, the breadth of our proprietary investment network and the strength of our execution capabilities in realizing synergies across our operating subsidiaries will continue to drive the company forward as we execute on our growth ambitions and deliver superior and significant value to our shareholders