Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s real estate market recorded transactions amounting to over Dh46.33 billion in the first half of 2023, a report said on Monday.
As many as 10,557 property transactions were carried out during this period, the latest report released by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said.
DMT’s real estate trading index showed 6,730 real estate purchase and sale transactions worth Dh25.09 billion and 3,827 mortgage transactions worth Dh21.24 billion during the period.
Dr Adeeb Al Afifi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to thrive, showcasing a resilient and optimistic investor sentiment. These figures reaffirm the enduring appeal and solid growth potential of our market, positioning Abu Dhabi as an attractive destination for local and global investors.”
In the list of top five areas in terms of the numbers and values of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi, Al Saadiyat Island topped the list with transactions worth Dh3 billion, with Yas Island coming in at second place with transactions worth Dh2.6 billion. At Dh2.4 billion, Al Reem Island came in third, Al Jubail Island came in fourth with Dh1.5 billion, and Al Shamkha City came in fifth with Dh1 billion.
Dr Al Afifi said: “As we enter the second half of 2023, we expect to see significant investment opportunities, particularly with the introduction of several new projects that will boost Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.”