The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) - the regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector - announced Friday record levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the emirate’s growing real estate market, with 487 individual investors injecting Dh1.81 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

These investors, from source markets including India, Russia, Canada, the UK, Jordan, and China, significantly increased their investments compared to the same period last year.

“The performance of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market in the first three months of the year underscores the sector’s increasing appeal to international investors. The robust growth on show offers encouraging signs for the remainder of 2024, and ADREC stands ready to provide seamless services and support to all stakeholders connected to Abu Dhabi’s globally competitive real estate sector,” Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions reached Dh19.4 billion in Q1 across 6,070 transactions. Dh12.8 billion was secured through sales and purchases, representing 66 per cent of the total volume with 3,724 transactions, and Dh 6.6 billion mortgage transactions with 2,328 transactions.