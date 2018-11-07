As impressive a villa might look from the outside, it is ultimately difficult to sell an empty house. Buyers tend to be visual in nature and their decisions are based on what they see in front of them. From the condition of the house to the choice and layout of the furniture, staging is a fantastic tool to create the right first impression of a home and help buyers imagine themselves living there. The look of a property also sells the lifestyle associated with that neighbourhood, which in turn helps draw the attention of the right kind of buyer.