A drop in prices in the past few weeks include potatoes, lettuce and oranges

The minimum price of 1kg hamour fish has increased to Dh59.9 compared to Dh32 in the middle of May. Source: Dubai Economy Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The prices of different varieties of fish in Dubai have seen a significant increase in the past few weeks. Non-vegetarians will have to shell out more money while shopping for groceries with the price of fresh chicken also going up.

The minimum price of 1kg hamour fish has increased to Dh59.9 compared to Dh32.9 in the middle of May. Similarly, the minimum price of 1kg salmon has increased to Dh46, a rise of Dh8 over the past two weeks.

If you have plans to make chicken biryani, be informed that the price of 1kg fresh chicken has increased to Dh13.9 from Dh13 two weeks ago.

Dh 46

Minimum price of 1kg salmon in Dubai

Beef lovers can rejoice since the price of 1kg local beef has dipped to Dh42.6 from Dh49 in May.

Other grocery items that have seen a drop in prices in the past few weeks include potatoes, lettuce and oranges. However, local tomatoes, lemons and local cucumbers will now cost you more.

READ MORE A step-by-step guide on how you can file a consumer complaint including grocery prices in the UAE

These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.

The price of fresh milk in Dubai has remained steady in the past few days. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of extra virgin olive oil in Dubai has not seen major fluctuations. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of basmatic rice in Dubai has not fluctuated in the past week. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of white sugar in Dubai has been in check. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of dates has remained constant in the last few days. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of fresh chicken in Dubai has seen a marginal increase. Image Credit: Stock photo

Fish prices in Dubai have been fluctuating in the past couple of days. Image Credit: Stock photo

Shrimp prices in Dubai have remained on a steady course. Image Credit: Stock photo

The prices of different varieties of beef in Dubai have not changed much. Image Credit: Stock photo

Lamb prices have been kept in check in Dubai this week. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of bakery products in Dubai has remained steady. Image Credit: Stock photo

People wait in queue to get fruits and vegetables weighed at a supermarket. Image Credit: Stock photo

The prices of fruits have been within permitted limits in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

People wait in queue at the billing counter at a supermarket in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The price of sanitisers is now under check in Dubai. Image Credit: Stock photo

Consumers in Abu Dhabi can check grocery prices against a Price Monitor. Image Credit: Stock photo

There are channels for consumers to report price hikes in Sharjah. Image Credit: Stock photo

Ajman and Fujairah have made provisions for consumers to report unfair price hikes. Image Credit: Stock photo

Consumers in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah can report unfair price hikes to authorities. Image Credit: Gulf News archives