Trade tensions are still brewing, and this time, it’s Canada that’s at the receiving end of a series of threats by Donald Trump. The US President said Canada is not needed in the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), and that he may only negotiate with Mexico.

And if that escalation wasn’t enough, the US may be preparing yet another round of tariffs on China. (Yes, we, too, have lost track of just how much the tariffs amount to now!)

We discuss China, Canada, the US and the latest updates on the seemingly endless Brexit negotiations.