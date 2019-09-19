The Federal Reserve in Washington. Reports on actual and expected inflation, both at the heart of Federal Reserve policymaking now, are also on traders’ radar. Image Credit: Reuters

New York: For a third straight day, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday will inject billions into US money markets to preserve the Federal Reserve’s control over short-term interest rates.

In a statement late Wednesday, the New York Fed said it will again conduct a repurchase agreement operation of up to $75 billion (Dh275 billion) to offer more liquidity to the system. It offered the same amount in repo operations Tuesday and Wednesday.