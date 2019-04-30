Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Municipality and Planning Department — Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department was established in accordance with Law No. (1) of 1968 issued by His Highness the Ruler of Ajman. Over the past five decades, the municipality has contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of the emirate.

The department’s mission is to develop an infrastructure that meets the requirements of the environment, health and general safety through optimal investment of resources in line with Ajman 2021.

Taking into account the increase in population over the past 30 years, the department has built new infrastructure. This is reflected in the modern network of roads that boasts international standards, an integrated system of infrastructure, sewerage systems and public utilities that match the latest global communities in the construction sector. This has increased the pace of urban and cultural development in the emirate.

The Municipality and Planning Department also took care to develop its cadre. It has improved its recruitment process and developed programmes to train and retain talent, while keeping them abreast of the various technological developments.

The Department also implements the best international practices. It has obtained several certifications such as the International Quality Management System Certification (ISO 9001: 2015), the Environmental Management System Specification (ISO 14001: 2014) OHSAS 18001: 2007), ISO 27001: 2013 specification and the International Technical Standard for Innovation (CEN. TS 16555-1: 2013) and the International Service Excellence Standard (TISSE 2012).

As part of the excellence framework, the department modernised its systems and legislations. More than 50 work systems have been developed and approved, including amendments to their legislations and the issuance of more requirements and controls for urban and commercial activities.