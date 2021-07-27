Dubai: The region’s most prominent construction industry event, the Big 5, is all set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from the September 12 to 15. It will be the only live in-person event to connect the global construction industry this year and will play a crucial role in driving economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.
The event has so far confirmed more than 1,000 exhibitors from 45 countries and with 20 national pavilions. There will also be online networking and meeting facilitations as add-ons, which will help organisations kick-start their businesses irrespective of their location.
In a recent report released by MEED Projects, there were a $163 billion worth of contracts awarded in 2020 in the Middle East and Africa despite COVID-19. And $1.9 billion worth of projects are currently in execution stages in the region.
“With $5.06 trillion worth of projects planned across all sectors in the Middle East and Africa construction market, it is more important than ever to offer a safe environment for the regional and international community to come together where they can boost business activities and discuss vital lessons learnt all in one place,” said Josine Heijmans, Vice-President at dmg events, the event organizer.
The Big 5 will welcome exhibitors across nine specialised events this year. High-level events this year include the Global Construction Leaders’ Summit, the Future of Facades Summit, and the FutureTech Construction Summit, all designed to shed light on crucial developments in the construction sector. The popular free and CPD-certified talks series will continue at the event, with 70 sessions set to cover vital industry topics.