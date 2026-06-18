AI-powered Zayed will communicate UAE Presidential Court initiatives, global engagements
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has introduced a new digital spokesperson named Zayed — an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to communicate the work and initiatives of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court.
The AI-powered spokesperson was launched by the International Affairs Office to explore the use of artificial intelligence in institutional communications and public engagement.
The International Affairs Office said in a statement that Zayed will be used to share information about the Office’s initiatives, strategic priorities and international engagements through digital technology.
The initiative introduces a new approach to institutional communications, using artificial intelligence to deliver content and messaging in a digital format.
Unlike a traditional spokesperson, Zayed is an AI-powered platform designed to communicate institutional updates and engage with audiences through technology.
The launch is part of the UAE’s wider focus on artificial intelligence adoption under the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to support the use of AI across government services and strategic sectors.
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, said: “The UAE’s journey in artificial intelligence is rooted in a clear vision set by our leadership, a vision that sees innovation not simply as technological advancement, but as a force that empowers societies and strengthens human connection.”
She added: “Launching Zayed reflects our commitment to embracing transformative technologies in ways that enhance the International Affairs Office’s communication and create deeper, more meaningful engagement with audiences across generations.”
The launch comes as the UAE continues to invest in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and future economy initiatives.
The International Affairs Office said Zayed will help communicate its work through an accessible digital platform, while creating new ways to engage with audiences, including younger generations.
The initiative also reflects the UAE’s broader AI plans under the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which focuses on expanding the use of artificial intelligence in areas including governance, education, research and strategic sectors.
The International Affairs Office said Zayed will support its communications through a modern approach that uses AI technology to broaden the reach of its initiatives.