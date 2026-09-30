Jobs, borrowing and household spending can offer clearer clues than market headlines
Dubai: Talk of a US recession has returned amid the Middle East conflict, higher energy costs and renewed inflation pressure, but the economic data does not currently point to an imminent downturn, according to analysts.
Ahmad Assiri, Research Strategist at Pepperstone puts the current probability of a US recession at around 20%, with employment and business activity still holding up despite mounting pressure on household finances.
Recessions rarely arrive because of one bad number. They usually develop when several parts of the economy begin weakening together, from hiring and consumer spending to company investment and access to credit.
“Recessions typically stem from demand shocks like consumer pullback, supply shocks such as energy price spikes and supply chain disruptions, aggressive monetary tightening or financial system stress,” Assiri said.
“Geopolitical events such as the ongoing Middle East conflict can amplify all of these simultaneously, hence we started hearing about recession in industry chatter.”
One traditional warning sign is an inverted yield curve, where short-term interest rates rise above longer-term rates.
That signal is not currently flashing, Assiri said. The US 10-year yield is around 5.22%, compared with about 4.87% for the two-year yield.
The labour market is another important gauge. US unemployment stood at 4.1% in August, while manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory in September.
Consumer confidence, however, has weakened, with the Conference Board index at 81.9 in September.
Andrei Constantin, Commercial Director and Trading Adviser at TFP Software FZCO, said households should avoid placing too much weight on any single indicator.
“If companies are increasingly cutting jobs, consumers are spending less and businesses are reducing investment at the same time, that is a much stronger recession warning than any individual headline,” he said.
You do not need to track bond markets or economic releases every morning to notice an economy losing momentum.
Assiri said some of the most visible signs include fewer job advertisements, more announcements of layoffs and reduced working hours.
Households may also notice that wages are struggling to keep up with prices, while banks become less willing to lend or make borrowing more expensive.
“Job postings shrink and more layoff headlines, prices stay high but wages stay still, credit becomes harder to access and you cannot get borrowed funds easily,” he said.
Weakness can also become apparent through conversations with friends, relatives and colleagues who are losing jobs or having their hours reduced.
Stock markets can fall broadly as investors become more concerned about the economic outlook, although markets alone do not establish that a recession has begun.
Building a financial cushion becomes particularly important when the economic outlook becomes less certain.
Economic research generally associates the period before recessions with building liquidity reserves, reducing expensive debt and reviewing how investments are allocated, Assiri said.
Constantin said households with cash buffers and manageable debt are generally better placed to deal with an unexpected loss of income.
“Having financial resilience as a priority can help weather a recession. Households that have adequate cash buffers and that avoid taking on excessive debt can be better prepared to face an unexpected economic event,” he said.
Diversification can also help reduce the impact of difficult market conditions on investment portfolios.
Preserving access to cash becomes more important for people whose employment or income may be vulnerable.
“During a recession, preserving liquidity is important, particularly for anyone whose income or employment is vulnerable. Limiting spending to essentials while avoiding unnecessary new debt can reduce risks,” Constantin said.
Assiri said defensive sectors and investment-grade fixed income have historically shown relative resilience during recessionary periods, although market performance varies from one downturn to another.
Recoveries can eventually create opportunities for investors who have maintained cash reserves, although the timing is rarely straightforward.
“In the aftermath of a recession, recovery periods can create opportunities for prudent investors with cash reserves,” Constantin said.
Assiri said previous recoveries have often rewarded investors who returned to riskier assets early, but stressed that the timing differs significantly from one cycle to another.
A recession becomes more convincing when weakness begins appearing across jobs, spending, business activity and borrowing at the same time. Current US data has yet to show that combination.