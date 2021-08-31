Dubai: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said that 90 startups have confirmed for the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival 2021. This follows an extensive search between June to October in more than 50 countries for the best fintech startups, which were held through a series of competitive pitches.
The winners of each stop join the ranks of the Fintech 100 and showcase their solutions and meet potential investors at the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival, which takes place from November 22 to 24.
“We look forward to connecting Abu Dhabi with various fintech hubs across the world, and uncovering even more cutting-edge fintech startups,” said Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM.