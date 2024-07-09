Dubai: VFS Global will now provide services to accelerate trade and investment development plans for Dubai-based companies across the company’s global network, as per an agreement signed with Dubai Chambers on Tuesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dubai Chambers and VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology service specialist for governments and their diplomatic missions.

Under the terms of the agreement, global expansion of Dubai-based companies will be eased by reducing market entry friction and speeding up their ability to capitalise on commercial opportunities.

Dubai-based businesses will benefit from the support of VFS Global’s international network of offices and resources, which offer a range of services and solutions including the evaluation of potential partners in international markets through due diligence services.

The agreement comes as part of the ‘Global Partnership Programme’, a new initiative launched by Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, that aims to accelerate the chamber’s attraction and expansion efforts by collaborating with world-class service providers across eight trade categories. The programme will offer services designed to expedite processes, simplify operations, reduce costs, and minimise risks for Dubai-based companies.

The Global Partnership Programme complements Dubai Global Initiative which aims to attract foreign direct investment and support Dubai-based companies in their expansion plans across 30 priority markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are dedicated to driving economic growth by attracting companies and investors from across the globe to the emirate and supporting the international expansion of local businesses. Our cooperation with VFS Global will enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector by facilitating smoother entry into global markets. We remain committed to supporting the business community as we continue to consolidate Dubai’s position as an unrivalled global gateway for opportunities and growth.”

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, said, “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Chambers to launch our ‘TradeBridge Global’ trade and investment services for Dubai-based organisations. This initiative highlights our long-standing commitment to supporting the development of Dubai as a pre-eminent global business hub. Our association with the UAE began in 2002 when we launched Dubai Visa services with Emirates Airline, and in 2013, we moved our global headquarters to Dubai. Last year, we appointed our first Head of Empowerment and Inclusion for the UAE to further the government’s vision to attract, develop and retain local talent. This new partnership with Dubai Chambers is just another step in our support of our commitment to Dubai and the UAE.”