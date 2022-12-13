New York: Wall Street stocks surged Monday, regaining some of last week's losses, as markets showed cautious optimism ahead of a key inflation data release and closely-watched Federal Reserve meeting.
Observers expect consumer price increases to slow in November, adding to signs that red-hot inflation is finally easing, while the US central bank is anticipated to announce a smaller interest rate hike after a two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.6 percent to finish at 34,005.04, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent to land at 3,990.56.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3 percent as well to 11,143.74.
"There was a lot of positive news to start the week and that helped push equities higher," said Edward Moya of the OANDA trading platform.
In particular, a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicated that inflation expectations are coming down, while biopharmaceutical firm Amgen announced an agreement to acquire Horizon Therapeutics - the biggest deal this year in the health sector.
Horizon Therapeutics shares spiked 15.5 percent following the news.
In the aviation sector, Boeing was boosted by "hopes it might secure a massive aircraft order from Air India," Moya added.
Meanwhile, markets digested remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said in an interview on CBS News Sunday that while recession is a risk, it is not "something that is necessary to bring inflation down."