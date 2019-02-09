Shawn Kravetz, Esplanade Capital LLC’s chief investment officer, said while the “consumer remains generally robust, most people have had something in their life in the past few months that has given them pause.” “For the wealthy it was watching the stock market go down 15 per cent in the fourth quarter,” Kravetz said. “For government workers, it was weeks of no cash flow and uncertainty. For many it was the uncertainty of the shutdown and what the secondary effects might be to them directly, to their jobs or businesses, or the economy at large ... everyone was touched directly or indirectly. That didn’t pop the bubble but certainly let a little air out.” Like other investors, Kravetz is largely avoiding consumer stocks because of their valuations.