Abu Dhabi: The gains of the market value of the shares of companies listed on the UAE’s two capital markets surpassed Dh52 billion during the two trading sessions on Tuesday, according to figures released by the two markets.
The performance of the financial markets has continued to improve amid the increasing foreign and local inflows into the markets, with the value of the concluded deals jumping to about Dh1.45 billion.
The general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange jumped 3.14 per cent to close at 5,661, the highest level for a long time, with the Etisalat share closing at Dh20.8 amid intensive transactions that exceeded Dh280 million.
Abu Dhabi market’s gains estimated at Dh26.7 billion, while the remaining Dh25.3 billion was gained by the Dubai Financial Market. The share of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has mounted closing at Dh6.66, while the Emirates Driving Company’s share has climbed to Dh14
The general index of the Dubai Financial Market has gained 1 per cent to close at 2,753, with Emaar Properties leading the transactions and showing the strongest performing share after its value jumped to Dh4.13, while the total value of its deals amounted to Dh130 million.