Dubai: The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (RAKBank) is set to raise $500 million (Dh183.65 million) in five-year bonds, offering investors 185 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The bank, majority owned by the government of Ras Al Khaimah emirate in the UAE, started marketing the notes on Tuesday with initial price guidance of around 210 bps over the benchmark.