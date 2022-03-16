Dubai: The cleaning services platform, justclean, has mopped up a handsome $6 million from investors, with Gulf Investment Corp. providing the biggest stake. For justclean, this is the second tranche of funds, as demand picks up for its book-an-appointment services.
“For this second round, we have been very encouraged by the interest received from reputable investors and financial institutions from across the region,” said Athbi Al Enezi, CEO of justclean. “GIC‘s offering was in complete alignment with our vision - the intention to become the top marketplace platform for the cleaning industry. When people think of clean, we want them to think of justclean.”
Justclean was launched in 2016 by the Al Enezi brothers, at a time when the staid cleaning services industry in the Gulf was ripe for a digital makeover.
“We are enhancing the technology and rolling out new services that will make us the go-to app for the laundry and cleaning sector and we are looking forward to fulfilling our global ambition,” said Nouri Al Enezi, Deputy CEO.
What’s in it for GIC?
Kuwait based GIC’s investment in justclean is a “further testament to its interest in home-grown startups and its growing investment portfolio in the digital economy space,” said a statement. “GIC looks to identify leaders in the GCC technology space and support them on their journey to becoming regional champions. To GIC, justclean is a good example of such a startup addressing a relatively offline market with an innovative offering and an impressive team.”