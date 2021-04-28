Dubai: UAE telecom giant Etisalat has dialled up Dh2.3 billion in first quarter net profit, gaining 7.9 per cent from a year ago. Consolidated revenues for the group weighed in with Dh13.2 billion, while the subscriber base was up 4 per cent to Dh156 million.
In a statement, Hatem Dowidar, CEO, “Etisalat Group’s first quarter results are a continuation of the strong performance the company has achieved over the past year due to the resilience and agility shown across our business operations. The company generated record results in the new hybrid scenario helping consumers adapt to a new work-and-learn-from-anywhere.”
In the UAE, the telco’s subscriber base was 12.4 million subscribers at the end of March 30. “Digital evolution is the future where telecom operators are the key players to enable the transition,” the CEO added. “Etisalat will continue its efforts to align its business with the digital mandate it has undertaken, by shifting the operating model, investing in future technologies, generating new revenue streams and by acquiring digital capabilities across its markets.”