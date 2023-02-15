Dubai: The UAE’s defence technology company EDGE Group has taken a majority stake in Milrem Robotics, headquartered in Estonia and a leading developer of robotics and autonomous systems.
The transaction is the biggest foreign investment in Estonia’s defence industry, and will have Milrem Robotics join EDGE on its Platforms & Systems cluster.
Set up in 2013, Milrem Robotics specialises in unmanned ground vehicles, robotic warfare solutions, Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and doctrine level warfare analysis. Its main products are the ‘THeMIS’ and ‘Multiscope’ unmanned ground vehicles, a Type-X unmanned combat vehicle, and the MIFIK land vehicle autonomy package.
The first two are intended to support dismounted soldiers and for commercial purposes such as forestry and firefighting, respectively. The Type-X is a wingman for mechanised defence units.
The deal is an ‘investment in the future of EDGE, which is laser focused on the development of such capabilities across its multiple domains’, said Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group. “It will allow us to realise both companies’ objectives and ambitions with agility in an increasingly diverse and fiercely competitive marketplace, to share technology and expertise, and to provide Milrem with the necessary support to expand its resources and talent base for further international growth.”
Milrem Robotics will continue to be based in the Estonian capital Tallinn, and with offices in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the US. It employs around 200 personnel.