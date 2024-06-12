Abu Dhabi/ Ahmedabad: The UAE-based advanced technology and defence group EDGE has signed a cooperation agreement with India's Adani Defence & Aerospace.

The agreement aims to establish a global platform that leverages both companies' sense and aerospace capabilities to combine their product portfolios for global and local customers.

This involves assessing cooperation across EDGE's and Adani's core product domains, including missiles and weapons, platforms and systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter-drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), electronic warfare (EW), and cyber technologies.

The agreement will explore establishing R&D facilities in India and the UAE and setting up development, production, and maintenance facilities for defence and aerospace solutions to serve the two captive markets, Southeast Asian markets,n and wider global markets.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: "Our agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace, represents a significant milestone, strengthening our ties within India's defence industry, and underscoring our mutual commitment to advancing UAE-India military ties."

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, remarked, "Our collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in enhancing defence capabilities, emphasizing our commitment to advance technological prowess and promoting bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE."