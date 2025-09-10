UAE’s e&, Emirates, Emaar brand values hit record highs in new Kantar report

Combined value of UAE, Saudi Arabia’s top 30 brands has reached $106 billion
Dubai: UAE brands yet again spearheaded regional growth in the latest Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands 2025 report.
According to the study, the combined value of the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s top 30 brands has reached $106 billion, surpassing the $100 billion threshold for the first time since 2022.
UAE brands led the surge, climbing 26% year-on-year, reflecting the UAE’s diversification efforts, foreign investment inflows, and strong consumer confidence.
Telecom giant e& retained its crown as the most valuable Emirati brand at $8.9 billion, followed by Emirates airline ($7.2 billion) and Emaar Properties ($6.7 billion). Real estate emerged as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing sectors, with Emaar (+53%) and Aldar (+47%) ranking among the region’s top risers.
Meanwhile, Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank continued to dominate the regional table, holding its position as the Middle East’s most valuable brand at $16.8 billion (+20%).
The findings highlight how non-oil sectors, particularly telecoms, real estate, financial services, and aviation, are becoming the bedrock of regional brand power.
UAE telcos now represent 28% of brand value domestically, while Emirates alone accounts for nearly one-fifth of the UAE ranking’s total value.
With sustainability, digital transformation, and international expansion emerging as critical themes, analysts suggest UAE brands are poised to leverage new global opportunities, even as competition intensifies.
Amol Ghate, CEO MENAP, Insights Division at Kantar, noted:
“Growth comes from being present at the right moments, but also from finding new spaces to lead. The most successful brands are those that consistently deliver value, build trust and adapt to evolving consumer expectations.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox