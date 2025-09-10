GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE’s e&, Emirates, Emaar brand values hit record highs in new Kantar report

Combined value of UAE, Saudi Arabia’s top 30 brands has reached $106 billion

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
e& Group continues to power up as the most valuable UAE brand, with Emirates in second spot, based on Kantar BrandZ's rankings.
e& Group continues to power up as the most valuable UAE brand, with Emirates in second spot, based on Kantar BrandZ's rankings.
Supplied

Dubai: UAE brands yet again spearheaded regional growth in the latest Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands 2025 report.

According to the study, the combined value of the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s top 30 brands has reached $106 billion, surpassing the $100 billion threshold for the first time since 2022.

UAE brands led the surge, climbing 26% year-on-year, reflecting the UAE’s diversification efforts, foreign investment inflows, and strong consumer confidence.

Telecom giant e& retained its crown as the most valuable Emirati brand at $8.9 billion, followed by Emirates airline ($7.2 billion) and Emaar Properties ($6.7 billion). Real estate emerged as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing sectors, with Emaar (+53%) and Aldar (+47%) ranking among the region’s top risers.

Meanwhile, Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank continued to dominate the regional table, holding its position as the Middle East’s most valuable brand at $16.8 billion (+20%).

The findings highlight how non-oil sectors, particularly telecoms, real estate, financial services, and aviation, are becoming the bedrock of regional brand power.

UAE telcos now represent 28% of brand value domestically, while Emirates alone accounts for nearly one-fifth of the UAE ranking’s total value.

With sustainability, digital transformation, and international expansion emerging as critical themes, analysts suggest UAE brands are poised to leverage new global opportunities, even as competition intensifies.

Amol Ghate, CEO MENAP, Insights Division at Kantar, noted:
“Growth comes from being present at the right moments, but also from finding new spaces to lead. The most successful brands are those that consistently deliver value, build trust and adapt to evolving consumer expectations.”

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A view of Cairo.

Egypt seals $18.5b tourism deal with UAE, Saudi Arabia

2m read
All the special offers right now at stores and malls around the UAE make back-to-school shopping more exciting.

This time, ‘Back to School’ sales feel different

3m read
UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwait Emir

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwait Emir

1m read
The numbers are all pointing up for Emaar after H1-2025.

Dubai's Emaar hits new property sales record - Dh46b

2m read