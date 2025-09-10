UAE’s e&, Emirates, Emaar brand values hit record highs in new Kantar report

Telecom giant e& retained its crown as the most valuable Emirati brand at $8.9 billion, followed by Emirates airline ($7.2 billion) and Emaar Properties ($6.7 billion). Real estate emerged as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing sectors, with Emaar (+53%) and Aldar (+47%) ranking among the region’s top risers.

According to the study, the combined value of the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s top 30 brands has reached $106 billion, surpassing the $100 billion threshold for the first time since 2022.

Amol Ghate, CEO MENAP, Insights Division at Kantar, noted: “Growth comes from being present at the right moments, but also from finding new spaces to lead. The most successful brands are those that consistently deliver value, build trust and adapt to evolving consumer expectations.”

UAE telcos now represent 28% of brand value domestically, while Emirates alone accounts for nearly one-fifth of the UAE ranking’s total value.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.