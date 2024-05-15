Tabreed’s management of working capital has enabled it to achieve a cash conversion rate of 90 per cent, the company said. The company also completed the third phase of the ‘Tasheel’ initiative, a programme to retrofit chillers with Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), significantly enhancing energy efficiency.

The company’s commitment to sound financial practice is also evident in its reduced debt levels, which lead to healthier leverage ratios. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.97x.

Tabreed recently completed a successful tender offer to repurchase a portion of its outstanding $500 million sukuk due in 2025. With this strategic move, combined with prior sukuk purchases, they have bought back a total of $240 million (Dh 880 million) of their debt. This proactive approach to debt management aligns with Tabreed's ongoing efforts to lower funding costs and ensure their financial stability.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Tabreed’s Chairman, said, “I am particularly pleased to share details of the growth delivered by Tabreed across key financial and operational metrics, showcasing our commitment to delivering value to our investors. This upward trajectory is a testament to our strategic initiatives and highlights the company’s resilient performance.”