Dubai: The UAE telecom major e& has extended its corporate brand makeover to its UAE operations as well. The new identity, etisalat by e&, is in line with the Group’s recent positioning as a ‘global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies’.
“The evolution of Etisalat UAE builds on the solid foundations of its success as the Group’s growth engine since 1976,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&. It “signals the imminent change that our UAE telecoms business will undergo in keeping with its aspirations to deliver amidst a dynamic business landscape.”
In the new avatar, Etisalat UAE will continue to ‘grow core and digital services’ and ‘continue to act as the business trusted partner and advisor by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements’. This will ‘accelerate the digital economy’.
“We will boost global customer satisfaction, achieve synergies of scale, expand our digital services and explore adjacent businesses,” said Dowidar. “I am confident that the refreshed brand identity of Etisalat UAE encapsulates the dynamism of our journey ahead while remaining true to our commitment to making a bigger difference than ever imagined.”