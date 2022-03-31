Dubai: The UAE telco e& (formerly Etisalat) has entered a ‘partnership roadmap’ with Meta, the entity that houses Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
They will work on raising the game in augmented and virtual realities and in ‘conversational commerce’, which is the next big thing in creating more consumer interactions in the digital space.
“Our advanced 5G network will ensure that we provide a platform that will combine multiple technologies to bring the internet to life and help our customers embrace a digital-first lifestyle more efficiently," said Hatem Dowidar, CEO, e&. “An important element in our partnership with Meta is to design powerful, seamless digital experiences for all our customers so that they are empowered to advance their own digital transformation agenda with our support."
This is the second major deal the UAE entity has entered into with a US tech giant since its transformation. Earlier, there was a broadening of the existing partnership with Microsoft.
“Our partnership with Meta is in line with our ambitious goals of creating limitless possibilities built on connections, connectivity and collaboration,” said Dowidar.
As part of this strategy, e& will ‘elevate its global positioning’ by focusing on ‘creative development and automation, immersive experiences and strategic partnerships’. Internally, there will be a group-wide effort at creating a more ‘productive work culture’ through customised learning paths and certifications, training and workshops, as well as implementing internal communications plans and heightening workplace collaboration.
Part of the new entity’s agenda is to ramp up the next set of digital services for individual customers to raise their ‘digital-first lifestyle’. e& life, the entity’s entertainment division, will bring next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and fintech.
