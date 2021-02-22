Dubai: The telecom major du has picked Ericsson to put in place advanced 5G-enabled radio access network (RAN) solutions as part of a major network upgrade.
Following the deployment, which includes AI-powered 5G network optimization services, du and its customers will benefit from a RAN network that will improve capacity, increase cost efficiency and "future-proof technology developments".
According to Fahad Al Hassawi, Acting CEO of du, “The technological evolution continues to accelerate at unprecedented speed, and it is our responsibility to ensure those we serve can capitalize on every related benefit and opportunity. du has always enjoyed an excellent relationship with Ericsson. "With a next-generation 5G radio network, du will deliver newfound capabilities and further support the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.”
Ericsson has 127 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with communications service providers, of which 74 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 79 live commercial 5G networks.
This is the second big win for Ericsson in recent months - in November, Etisalat confirmed the equipment maker for its 5G core network expansion.