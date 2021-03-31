Abu Dhabi and Dubai stocks kept their momentum going for a fourth session in a row as Suez Canal reopening and vaccine production news continued to attract investors. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai stocks kept their momentum going for a fourth session in a row as Suez Canal reopening and vaccine production news continued to attract investors. Other GCC markets also made upward movements as their leading banks gained from regional optimism.

Best weekly gains

Dubai Financial Market ticked up 0.4 per cent to trade at 2,568 points in what was its fourth consecutive day of gains. The index was heading towards its best weekly gains in the last two-and-a-half months, in dramatic reversal from the last week when it posted the worst weekly performance this year by declining more than 4 per cent.

The gains were led mainly by real estate and banking stocks, buoyed by reopening of Suez Canal to international traffic and COVID-19 vaccine production in the UAE. What further helped its recent run of gains was news that the emirate's property market is attracting new buyers and sales have picked up pace in the last few months.

Dubai's largest developer Emaar Properties, and Emaar Malls traded higher with Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank joining in the rally to provide the biggest boost to the index. However, the gains were limited by likes of Emirates Refresh, Amlak Finance and Shuaa Capital which underwent a selling pressure in early trades.

Gaining ahead of ex-dividend

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange traded 0.4 per cent higher extending its gains for a fourth session. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Aldar Properties advanced a day ahead of going ex-dividend which means Wednesday is the last trade to buy the stock in order for investors to be entitled to their last declared dividends.

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries rallied for a third day running and added 3.1 per cent to the earlier gains after winning a deal for COVID-19 vaccine production in the UAE. The firm was awarded the initial production as part of the country's wider partnership with China, that aims to manufacture upto 200 million of doses every year.