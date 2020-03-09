Dubai index drops a hefty 8.5% in less than an hour’s trade

Not much of good news for traders at Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As with all other Asian markets, the key UAE indices slipped deeply into negative territory on Monday. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE stock exchanges were catching the Asian “flu”, dropping 8.5 per cent less than an hour into Monday’s trading.

Even blue-chips such as Emaar and Dubai Islamic Bank, who had also reported solid 2019 financials, were down by more than 9 per cent.

DFM during mid-morning trade on Monday Image Credit: Screengrab

In Abu Dhabi, the main index was down 7.5 per cent in early trade.

The declines come just as oil prices crashed by over 30 per cent after OPEC members failed to agree and as the group then started on what analysts are calling a “price war”.