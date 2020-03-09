Dubai: UAE stock exchanges were catching the Asian “flu”, dropping 8.5 per cent less than an hour into Monday’s trading.
Even blue-chips such as Emaar and Dubai Islamic Bank, who had also reported solid 2019 financials, were down by more than 9 per cent.
In Abu Dhabi, the main index was down 7.5 per cent in early trade.
The declines come just as oil prices crashed by over 30 per cent after OPEC members failed to agree and as the group then started on what analysts are calling a “price war”.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Tadawul index dropped by more than 9 per cent soon after it opened Monday, while Kuwait's bourse fell by over 10 per cent.