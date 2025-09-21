UAE signs global agreement on crypto tax information exchange: What it means

Dubai: The UAE has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Saturday.

Governments will then automatically share this information with each other, allowing tax authorities to track cross-border activities and ensure individuals and businesses pay the correct amount of tax on their crypto holdings. In effect, CARF extends to digital assets the same kind of international reporting standards already applied to bank accounts.

