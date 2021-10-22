Dubai: The target has been set – UAE F&B manufacturer is looking to double its contribution to the country’s GDP by the end of the decade.
“With the UAE’s population set to reach 10.5 million by 2030 and the global population set to exceed 9.7 billion by mid-century, there is an urgent need to find more efficient ways of feeding our people, while protecting our planet and ensuring our shared prosperity,” said Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industrial Growth Sector at UAE Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT).
The focus will be on strengthening the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative to increase the share of locally manufactured food products and enhance the sector’s competitiveness. This follows a MoU signed by the Ministry with the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group.
We are already a global food logistics hub,” said Al Shamsi. “And we are aiming to place the UAE at the heart of the global F&B manufacturing industry.”