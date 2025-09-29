UAE sets new rules, deadlines for businesses on using digital invoices

This new system will require businesses to issue and receive invoices electronically (online) instead of using paper invoices. It applies to all business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions, unless specific exceptions are announced.

This is part of the UAE’s plan to move towards a fully digital economy and make doing business easier, faster, and more transparent.

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance has issued two new decisions that explain how and when businesses in the UAE must start using an Electronic Invoicing System.

From July 1, 2027: Mandatory for businesses with less than Dh50 million in annual revenue. These businesses must choose an Accredited Service Provider by March 31, 2027.

From January 1, 2027: Mandatory for businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more. These businesses must choose an Accredited Service Provider by 31 July 2026.

The system is based on an international standard called Peppol, which is used by many countries. This helps UAE businesses trade easily with partners abroad and reduces time, errors, and paperwork.

Both the sender and the receiver of the invoice must follow the rules using their chosen Accredited Service Provider.

If an invoice needs to be corrected or canceled (like in the case of refunds, changes in price, or mistakes), an electronic credit note must be issued.

These new rules will help UAE businesses save time, reduce errors, lower costs, and make tax and financial reporting more efficient. It also shows the UAE’s strong commitment to becoming a fully digital and business-friendly economy.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.