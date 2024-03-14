Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Finance published the preliminary results of the UAE Government Finance Statistics Report for the fourth quarter of 2023, unveiling that the government’s revenues amounted to AED155.9 billion, and its expenditures totalled AED131.3 billion.
The results of financial transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 show that the value of net lending/net borrowing amounted to AED24.6 billion.
His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “The UAE government is keen to diversify its revenue sources while also ensuring optimal use of financial resources and improved efficiency of government spending. This will positively reflect on all aspects of development and enhance the country’s competitiveness and economic sustainability.”
The preliminary results of the report are in line with the open data policy followed by the United Arab Emirates and are based on the standards of the Government Finance Statistics Manual issued by the International Monetary Fund. Government Finance Statistics (GFS) shows the country’s total volume of government operations. It measures the government’s financial activities in an economy and the government’s allocation of resources.