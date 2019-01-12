Given the price structure of the long-term downtrend, as seen in a daily chart, a decisive move above 2,854.49 would be needed to start to switch the outlook from an overall bearish environment to bullish. In other words, the dominant intermediate-term outlook remains bearish unless there is a daily close above that high. At that point the downtrend structure of lower swing highs and lower swing lows would be violated, and a potential bullish reversal would be in the works. This means that the current counter-trend rally can be anticipated to eventually fail and that the downtrend will resume unless there is a daily close above 2,854.49.