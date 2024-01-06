Abu Dhabi: UAE's stock marlet capitalisation hits Dh3.65 trillion when trading closed on Friday, out of which 74 per cent is the cumulative capitalisation of the top 16 listed national companies on local exchanges.
As of January, the aggregate market capitalisation of these 16 national companies stood at Dh2.7 trillion. Driven by planned market expansions and existing valuations, this figure is anticipated to experience significant growth, potentially reaching Dh6 trillion in the coming years.
According to official figures, 16 listed companies accounted for Dh2.709 trillion of the total market capitalisation of the local stock markets.
The top 16
International Holding Company (IHC) came in first place with a market capitalisation of more than Dh897.5 billion, equivalent to 24.5 per cent of the market capitalisation of the local markets, followed by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) with a market capitalisation of more than Dh369.9 billion and a share of 10.1 per cent; then ADNOC Gas L.C. with about Dh238.6 billion, representing 6.5 per cent.
The market value of Alpha Dhabi Holding reached about Dh187.2 billion, equivalent to a share of about 5.12 per cent, followed by Etisalat by e& with a market value of Dh169 billion and a share of 4.62 per cent; then First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) with Dh153.3 billion in market value, equivalent to 4.2 per cent; then Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) with Dh124.5 billion; and Emirates NBD with more than Dh110.5 billion.
The market value of Borouge amounted to more than Dh74.5 billion; Emaar Properties Dh68.1 billion; Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Dh64.6 billion; PureHealth Holdings Dh62 billion; ADNOC Drilling Dh60 billion; ADNOC Distribution Dh45.7 billion; Dubai Islamic Bank Dh41.7 billion; and Aldar Properties Dh41.6 billion.
The market value of the local stock markets significantly strengthened in the past year, primarily supported by the strength and resilience of the national economy, along with strong gains by listed stocks, increased demand from international investors, and new listings.
The new listings included ADNOC Gas, Presight AI, Al Ansari Financial Services, ADNOC Logistics, Dubai Taxi, Investcorp Capital, Phoenix Group, and PureHealth.
The market value of listed stocks gained over Dh444.5 billion in 2023, increasing the market capitalisation from Dh3.206 trillion at the end of 2022 to Dh3.651 trillion by the end of 2023.
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange accounts for Dh2.963 trillion, while Dubai Financial Market has a total market cap of Dh687.5 billion.