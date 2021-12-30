Dubai: The UAE’s biggest non-oil industrial company, Emirates Global Aluminium, has repaid in full $361 million it had raised as project finance from 13 banks and export credit agencies. The funds were used for a major expansion at its Al Taweelah smelter plant in Abu Dhabi.
The funds relate to two tranches that was taken out, and were repaid four- and seven-years before they became due. The early repayment “further deleverages EGA and is an important part in the company’s capital structure optimisation strategy,” the company said in a statement.
EGA’s financing has been reduced by over $1 billion in the last two years and now comprises a senior term loan facility of $5.5 billion. The EGA subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation has a $700 million project finance facility which was secured in 2019.
“This further deleveraging simplifies our debt structure and strengthens our balance-sheet for the next stage in our corporate journey,” said Zouhir Regragui, EGA’s Chief Financial Officer. “We have been able to de-lever successfully in 2021 while generating returns for our shareholders due to the enduring strength of our business and robust demand for our metal.”