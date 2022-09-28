The United Arab Emirates and Georgia will commence negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, this week. The talks, which will take place between September 26-28, will seek to stimulate trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two nations in line with the UAE’s foreign trade agenda launched in September, 2021.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi said: “As part of the strategy to double the size of the national economy and push GDP beyond AED3 trillion by 2030, the UAE continues to explore economic partnerships with markets of regional and global importance. Georgia is a dynamic, free-market economy in the heart of the emerging Caucus region, and our relationships has seen real momentum in recent years. These negotiations present a welcome opportunity to open an exciting new chapter and deliver long-term growth.”

“Our economies have clear synergies and complementarities, and the talks will outline areas of opportunity in sectors such as agriculture, artificial intelligence, tourism, transportation, energy, and others. We will also work to create platform for SMEs, startups and entrepreneurs to scale and expand internationally. We are both entering these negotiations with a clear commitment to create opportunity, build on common interests and champion the private sector in both countries.”

Jumaa Muhammad Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, heads UAE negotiation team in this tour, including representatives from all concerned authorities in the country.

The UAE and Georgia have been enjoying increasing trade and investment flows in recent years. In H1 2022, bilateral non-oil trade reached US$166 million, a 104 per cent increase on the same period in 2021, a 118 per cent increase on 2020 and an 85 per cent rise compared to 2019. Across the whole of 2021, bilateral non-oil foreign trade totalled $223 million, a 52 per cent increase on 2020, and 11 per cent more than pre-Covid 2019 – with the UAE now accounting for 63 per cent of Georgia’s trade with the Arab world. Mutual direct investment exceeded US$1 billion by the end of 2021, with UAE investments into Georgia currently representing 5 per cent of all FDI into the country, the sixth largest source of foreign direct investment.

The CEPA negotiations will explore removing or reducing tariffs and improving market access, which will help accelerate the flow of Georgia’s principal exports, including cars, gold and semiconductor devices and provide opportunities for the UAE’s services sector, in particular logistics, education, ICT, finance and fintech. There are also opportunities to cooperate on food security and agriculture, advanced technology, hospitality, tourism, real estate and small- and medium-sized enterprises.