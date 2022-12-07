Dubai: The UAE’s foreign trade reported a growth of 19 per cent in the first nine months of this year. The volume of its foreign trade is expected to touch Dh2.2 trillion by the end of this year, compared to Dh1.9 billion last year. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a series of tweets.
The UAE has been an exception despite projections by the World Trade Organisation that global trade is expected to grow by 3.5 per cent this year. “The UAE is an exception in global trade and economy, as well as in its services and infrastructure. The Vice-President said it constitutes an exception in its distinguished and stable international relations".
“As we celebrate a new anniversary of the Union, we are optimistic that our economy will be stronger and higher. May Allah protect the UAE and its people,” he said.