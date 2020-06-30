Dubai: Listed companies in Abu Dhabi that have their shares suspended from trading will have a separate screen to operate from July 5.
The listings will be transferred from the first to the second category if suspended from trading for six months or more, or if its audited annual financial statements reveal accumulated losses of 50 per cent or more of the capital. This was a recommendation by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority.
Displayed details will include the company’s 2019 third-quarter financial statements and its disclosures on accumulated losses of capital. This “transparency of information” will allow investors to understand precise financial position of each company and then take decisions.
Companies currently suspended from trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange are InvestBank Company and Al Khazna Insurance Company.
Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said in a statement: “Our digital expertise will allow companies suspended from trading to resume through an independent display screen. As demonstrated during recent market turbulences, our digital infrastructure ensures business continuity and develops suitable solutions to answer specific trading needs.
More to follow...