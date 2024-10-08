Dubai: The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025, with total expenditures amounting to Dh71.5 billion.

The 2025 federal budget is the largest compared to the previous years, reflecting the strength and resilience of the national economy and the sustainability of its resources. This marks a significant step in supporting the UAE’s continued growth and development across various sectors.

A total of Dh27.859 billion has been allocated to the social development and pension sector, representing 39 per cent of the total budget. Meanwhile, Dh 25.570 billion has been designated for the government affairs sector, accounting for 35.7 per cent of the budget.

The infrastructure and economic sector will receive Dh2.581 billion, making up 3.6 per cent of the budget, while the financial investment sector has been allocated Dh2.864 billion, representing 4 per cent of the total budget.