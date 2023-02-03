Dubai: UAE businesses recorded a significant increase in new orders during January – and at the same time were also hiring more than in previous months, according to the latest PMI update from S&P Global.
The new additions to the workforce will come as a surprise because UAE businesses had slowed down on new hires over concerns about a downturn for the global economy from a recession. Fewer job hires were seen as one way of lowering operational costs.
"The (January) results showed that the non-oil sector remains in good health and, in particular, compares positively against a global economic slowdown towards the end of 2022,” said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Activity levels rose sharply in response to another marked boost in new order inflows, although the rate of activity growth was the joint-slowest for 16 months.”
Weak exports
Where UAE businesses saw a decline was on the export side, which S&P Global attributes to ‘weak global conditions’. In fact, foreign sales declined at the fastest rate since June 2021.
