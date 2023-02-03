Stock - Abu Dhabi skyline
New orders and new projects seem to be what drove UAE private sector activity during January. That proved enough for businesses to scale up their hiring. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: UAE businesses recorded a significant increase in new orders during January – and at the same time were also hiring more than in previous months, according to the latest PMI update from S&P Global.

The new additions to the workforce will come as a surprise because UAE businesses had slowed down on new hires over concerns about a downturn for the global economy from a recession. Fewer job hires were seen as one way of lowering operational costs.

"The (January) results showed that the non-oil sector remains in good health and, in particular, compares positively against a global economic slowdown towards the end of 2022,” said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Activity levels rose sharply in response to another marked boost in new order inflows, although the rate of activity growth was the joint-slowest for 16 months.”

Weak exports

Where UAE businesses saw a decline was on the export side, which S&P Global attributes to ‘weak global conditions’. In fact, foreign sales declined at the fastest rate since June 2021.

More to follow...