GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Trump predicts 'fantastic' trade deal with China

US leader airs optimism despite tensions over tariffs and rare-earth minerals

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo shows US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping -- seen here in June 2019.
File photo shows US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping -- seen here in June 2019.
AFP

President Donald Trump expressed confidence on October 20, 2025, that he would soon secure a "fantastic" trade deal with China despite ongoing tensions over tariffs and rare-earth minerals.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said: "I think we’re going to end up having a fantastic trade deal with China," signaling optimism amid a protracted trade war marked by successive tariff hikes and Chinese restrictions on critical mineral exports.

The backdrop to this announcement includes Trump's imposition of tariffs reaching 57% on Chinese imports, escalating tensions that prompted China to restrict exports of rare-earth minerals vital to electronics and military equipment.

Threat to raise tariffs further

In response to China's export controls announced on October 9, Trump issued a threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to as high as 157% if a deal was not reached by November 1.

On the same day as his statement, Trump met with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to unveil a collaborative $1 billion investment focused on processing rare-earth minerals.

This bilateral effort aims to reduce reliance on China by boosting alternative supply chains for these strategic materials.

The trade conflict has severely impacted U.S. agricultural exports, with Chinese retaliatory tariffs virtually halting their import of American farm products.

Geopolitical tensions

Soybeans, one of the largest US agricultural exports to China, have been particularly affected.

Trump acknowledged the harm, stating, "They stopped buying our soybeans because they thought that was punishment. It is punishment to our farmers, but we’re not going to allow that to happen."

While the trade war continues to weigh on sectors from agriculture to technology, Trump’s confident pledge of a forthcoming deal appears intended to bolster market confidence and signal willingness to negotiate.

Rare earth minerals in focus

Analysts note, however, that both tariff measures and geopolitical tensions over rare-earth mineral supplies remain significant hurdles to a swift resolution.

In summary, the President’s remarks underscore ongoing efforts to navigate complex trade disputes with China, with rare-earth minerals and tariffs at the heart of negotiations.

The new partnership with Australia highlights a strategic pivot to diversify critical supply chains, while agricultural sectors await relief from retaliatory measures as the November deadline for a potential agreement approaches.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump speak to reporters after signing a $8.5 billion rare earth minerals agreement during a bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Albanese is visiting the U.S. Capital to meet with President Trump and later visit the Pentagon.

US, Australia sign rare earths deal, submarines

2h ago3m read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump announced a 100% tariff on "any and all movies made outside of the United States" on Monday (September 29, 2025).

Tariff shock: 100% US tax on all foreign-made movies

2m read
US President Donald Trump alongside stills from Bollywood epics Chhaava and RRR, as his proposed 100% film tariff sparks fears of a cultural trade clash.

Trump vs Bollywood: US box office future in jeopardy

2m read
Trump’s second-term trade war with Beijing has cost US farmers one of their top markets.

Trump says he will meet Xi in South Korea next month

4m read