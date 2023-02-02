20230202 adani
Investors in Adani Group’s listed entities are clearly getting rattled by the incessant negativity from the Hindenburg report. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Trading was suspended Thursday in the shares of five more firms in tycoon Gautam Adani's beleaguered business empire after their prices plunged in opening trade.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission were all limit down after dropping 10 per cent, while Adani Wilmar also hit its circuit-breaker when it fell five per cent, Bombay Stock Exchange data showed.

read more