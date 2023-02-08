Dubai: Three new entities have been set up at Dubai Economy and Tourism, which are the Dubai Commercial Registration and Licensing Corporation, the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and Dubai Consumer Protection and Fairtrade Corporation.
The aim is to create an ideal business-friendly environment in the emirate and achieve the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).
According to a tweet by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, “It is a new step that supports our approaches to provide the best business environment in the world in our quest to achieve all the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”