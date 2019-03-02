MSCI will lift China-listed stocks in its Emerging Markets Index to 3.3 per cent by November, from the current 0.72 per cent. While billions of dollars are set to flow into so-called A-shares as a result, the weighting of Southeast Asian markets will likely drop to about 7.7 per cent from 8 per cent now, Morgan Stanley analysts Sean Gardiner and Aarti Shah wrote in a report published Friday. “A mild dilution, but overhang nonetheless.”